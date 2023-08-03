Lindsay Lohan gives epic Mean Girls nod in first post-baby pic

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Actor Lindsay Lohan gave off Mean Girls vibes and declared she's not a "regular" mom after welcoming her baby boy!

Lindsay Lohan proudly showed off her postpartum body (r.) after welcoming her son Luai. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/LindsayLohan

The 37-year-old star proved she's a "cool mom" by posting an epic Instagram post on Wednesday, referencing one of her most famous movies, Mean Girls.

The new mom took to her page to proudly flaunt her body after giving birth to her son Luai just weeks ago.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay began in the caption.

The Freaky Friday star sported a turquoise tank and gray postpartum underwear from Frida Mom.

"Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!" she continued and tagged the online shop.

"Because I'm not a regular mom, I’m a postpartum mom," she finished. The quote is a reference to Mean Girls' character Mrs. George, who declares in the film, "I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

On July 17, it was confirmed that Lindsay gave birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

Though the exact date of their son's arrival hasn't been given, it was revealed that his name "Luai" means shield or protector in Arabic.