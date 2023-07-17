Lindsay Lohan has officially welcomed her baby boy – but what's his name?

Lindsay Lohan (pictured) has welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Luai, with her husband Bader Shammas. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Congratulations are in order for the Parent Trap star, as she has officially given birth to a baby boy named Luai, Page Six reported.

The child was born in Dubai, where the couple currently lives.

"The family is over the moon in love," her spokesperson said in a statement Monday.

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birthdate was not immediately made known.

Luai is reportedly an Arabic name that means "shield" or "protector."

Lohan first announced she and her hubby were expecting a bundle of joy back in March with a cute Instagram post. Since then, she has showed off her baby bump on her social media, and it was reported last month she was expecting a baby boy.

Lohan most recently starred in the Netflix comedy film, Falling for Christmas, in 2022.

The beloved actor is known for starring in hit comedies such as Mean Girls, Herbie Fully Loaded, the Parent Trap remake, and Freaky Friday, which she has been tapped to star in an upcoming sequel of. In the years after the height of her popularity, she made minor appearances in low-budget productions, such as 2019's horror thriller Among the Shadows.

While her acting career took a backseat for several years, it seems Lohan is hoping to make a comeback of sorts both on screen and as a mom – and her fans are happy to support her!