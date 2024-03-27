Lizzo adopts "body neutrality" with new swimwear launch

Los Angeles, California - Pop star and Yitty CEO Lizzo is releasing a new shapewear-inspired swimwear line created to "have the power to hold."

Lizzo's releasing a new swimsuit line and says she's moved on to "body neutrality." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Yitty

Lizzo took to social media to tease her new Yitty swimwear line with two short videos.

The cheeky pastel clips feature Lizzo dressed in turquoise, with a newspaper hiding the full suit.

The headlines read: "Coming soon" and "Dolphin escapes."

Next to the Truth Hurts singer is the drag artist Miss Vanjie, dressed in a dolphin suit.

Instagram users loved Miss Vanjie's dolphin noises and cried, "Let's go!" in the comments, but more than a few were disappointed that the announcement wasn't for a new Lizzo album.

Still, fans were thrilled that the shapewear brand has further leaned into the body positivity movement, especially with its sizing that goes from XS to 6X, now has swimwear.

"These suits have a power to hold," Lizzo told the New York Times on Wednesday, adding, "I have broken into a sweat trying to get some of these on.”