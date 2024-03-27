Lizzo adopts "body neutrality" with new swimwear launch
Los Angeles, California - Pop star and Yitty CEO Lizzo is releasing a new shapewear-inspired swimwear line created to "have the power to hold."
Lizzo took to social media to tease her new Yitty swimwear line with two short videos.
The cheeky pastel clips feature Lizzo dressed in turquoise, with a newspaper hiding the full suit.
The headlines read: "Coming soon" and "Dolphin escapes."
Next to the Truth Hurts singer is the drag artist Miss Vanjie, dressed in a dolphin suit.
Instagram users loved Miss Vanjie's dolphin noises and cried, "Let's go!" in the comments, but more than a few were disappointed that the announcement wasn't for a new Lizzo album.
Still, fans were thrilled that the shapewear brand has further leaned into the body positivity movement, especially with its sizing that goes from XS to 6X, now has swimwear.
"These suits have a power to hold," Lizzo told the New York Times on Wednesday, adding, "I have broken into a sweat trying to get some of these on.”
Lizzo shifts away from "body positivity"
Lizzo isn't just releasing a new swimsuit line produced in partnership with Fabletics Inc., but she's also updated her view of body positivity to fit the times.
"The idea of body positivity, it's moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception," she told the newspaper. "It's evolved into body neutrality."
Lizzo says her new swimwear line is about a comfortable hold, suggesting customers choose their suit size based on their desired compression.
Lizzo may profess body neutrality, but she also regularly admits on social media and in interviews that she has strong feelings about her body.
She said she doesn't always love it and admitted, "The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day.”
Lizzo's new Yitty swimwear line will be available soon.
