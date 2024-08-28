Lizzo drops new snaps after announcing time off: "Tired of being in the blogs"

Bali, Indonesia - Bop star Lizzo has fans in a tizzy after posting new photos on social media briefly after announcing she would be taking a break to protect her peace.

Lizzo posted more photos on social media showcasing her relaxing and fun times in Bali! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Sis is glowing!

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a few more photos of her time in Bali.

"Something less sensationalized for the TL… I'm tired of being in the blogs," the post's caption reads.

In the snaps, Lizzo can be seen sporting a blue bikini, with a white tank top and mixed pattern flowy skirt over top.

"I literally need this skirt (in a mindful, demure tax bracket)," one fan commented.

The Grammy winner could also be seen wearing a trendy pair of shades as well as clear heels while her hair was giving off major mermaid vibes.



It looks like her "gap year" doesn't include skipping her fabulous social media posts!