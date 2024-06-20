Lizzo kicks off her fifth annual Juneteenth Giveback event!

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo' s annual Juneteenth Giveback is back for the fifth year in a row. This year, the Grammy award-winning artist is celebrating the "Intersectionality of Liberation."

For the fifth year in a row, Lizzo is celebrating Juneteenth with a call to action. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

"IM SO proud to announce the *5th year* of my annual Juneteenth Giveback," Lizzo wrote in a Thursday Instagram post.

"Y’all know each year I aim to support and shine a light on the work of Black-centered grassroots organizations and movements."

The post also showed off a trio of stunning glam shots of her in a floor-length patchwork dress made of activist flags.

For the last five years, the About Damn Time artist has celebrated Juneteenth by using her platform to shine a spotlight on community organizations that address inequalities and empower marginalized groups.

"This year – we’re talking about the Intersectionality of Liberation," Lizzo continued.

"I’ll have uplifting conversations with incredible reproductive health activists, LGBTQ+ heroes, the women humanizing the houseless crises, to promising young environmentalist leaders. We take the time to honor and thank these organizers who remind us activism can be a life’s work."