Lizzo kicks off her fifth annual Juneteenth Giveback event!
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo's annual Juneteenth Giveback is back for the fifth year in a row. This year, the Grammy award-winning artist is celebrating the "Intersectionality of Liberation."
"IM SO proud to announce the *5th year* of my annual Juneteenth Giveback," Lizzo wrote in a Thursday Instagram post.
"Y’all know each year I aim to support and shine a light on the work of Black-centered grassroots organizations and movements."
The post also showed off a trio of stunning glam shots of her in a floor-length patchwork dress made of activist flags.
For the last five years, the About Damn Time artist has celebrated Juneteenth by using her platform to shine a spotlight on community organizations that address inequalities and empower marginalized groups.
"This year – we’re talking about the Intersectionality of Liberation," Lizzo continued.
"I’ll have uplifting conversations with incredible reproductive health activists, LGBTQ+ heroes, the women humanizing the houseless crises, to promising young environmentalist leaders. We take the time to honor and thank these organizers who remind us activism can be a life’s work."
Lizzo shares conversations with community activists and advocates for Juneteenth
For her 2024 Juneteenth celebration, Lizzo is sharing conversations with activists from three organizations. On Wednesday she shared a conversation with Kara James, a Nurse Practitioner at Planned Parenthood Inglewood. James and the pop star talked about reproductive justice and the importance of community healthcare.
On Thursday, Lizzo will reportedly share a conversation with Atlantis Narcisse, founder of Save Our Sisters United, Inc. (S.O.S.U.) as well as environmental activist Mari Copeny to discuss the importance of advocacy work.
On Friday, Lizzo and Shirley Raines will talk about providing resources to underserved communities.
Anyone interested in taking action or learning more about the community organizations Lizzo is highlighting this year can head to Lizzolovesyou.com for more information.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating