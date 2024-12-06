Lizzo earns big win in harassment suit – but vows to keep fighting

Los Angeles, California - A judge has dismissed harassment claims against Lizzo brought by a former backup dancer, but the singer's touring company will still have to fight the lawsuit.

District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha tossed the claims made by Asha Daniels on Monday in a California court, per the BBC.

The judge argued that Lizzo – as an individual – could not be held liable for the alleged harassment Daniels suffered, as the singer's touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., was the dancer's official employer.

The touring group will still have to fight the claims, but the decision marks a major win for Lizzo, whose reputation was sullied by the accusations of a hostile work environment that included racial and sexual harassment.

Aenlle-Rocha also dismissed some of the claims made by Daniels on the basis that she had been working on the tour in Europe at the time, where US employment laws are not applicable.

According to Page Six, Lizzo is not willing to move on from the controversy until the "ridiculous smears" against her are all proven false.