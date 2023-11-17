Lizzo opens up on Instagram in rare personal update for fans

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to Instagram with a rare update as she continues to keep a relatively low profile, with legal battles heating up .

Lizzo took to Instagram with some updates. She says she's been busy working on herself. © Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Though the About Damn Time artist used to be an aid social media user, sharing everything from outfits to meals.

That has changed since three former backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination in a shocking lawsuit.

Thursday, though, Lizzo seemed more like her old self again, taking to Instagram with a slew of posts.

Aside from promoting her brand, a more personal update featured a glamorous selfie of the star in a white robe in front of a bathtub, as well as an explanation of what she's been up to.

"Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been," Lizzo wrote.