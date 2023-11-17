Lizzo opens up on Instagram in rare personal update for fans
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to Instagram with a rare update as she continues to keep a relatively low profile, with legal battles heating up.
Though the About Damn Time artist used to be an aid social media user, sharing everything from outfits to meals.
That has changed since three former backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination in a shocking lawsuit.
Thursday, though, Lizzo seemed more like her old self again, taking to Instagram with a slew of posts.
Aside from promoting her brand, a more personal update featured a glamorous selfie of the star in a white robe in front of a bathtub, as well as an explanation of what she's been up to.
"Hi. I’m working.. on music, myself, relationships with people and food, my anxiety, my body, my business, and my trust issues with the world.. but they are deep now, deeper than they’ve ever been," Lizzo wrote.
Instagram users have mixed reactions to Lizzo's updates
The Truth Hurts singer has built her brand and image on authenticity and body positivity, though recently this persona and image has been tarnished by the shocking allegations made by three of her former Big Grrrl dancers.
That said, most of Lizzo's followers were thrilled to hear from her again. The post boasts over 249,000 likes and counting.
Supporter celebrated her efforts, writing things like, "Human growth. You’ve got this" and "Take your time. We are gonna be here. Bless."
Not everyone is ready to cheer Lizzo on throughout her process. Some fans are still upset. They let Lizzo they're still looking for an explanation and apology, with snarky remarks in the comments.
All in all, the star's fanbase appears to be going through a process of its own.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo