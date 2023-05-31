Lizzo reveals cruel body-shamers have made her want to quit music
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo called out cruel body-shamers on social media as she revealed the impact the vicious comments have had on her.
The 35-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out the vicious hate comments she's been receiving online.
"I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis," she said.
The tweet included a screenshot of a hateful comment that read, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."
"It's really starting to make me hate the world," Lizzo continued.
She clapped back at another comment claiming she eats "lots of fast food" by reminding them she stopped eating fast food several years prior, but added, "I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t."
The Emmy winner revealed that the constant vitriol had led her to consider abandoning her music career altogether.
"Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM," she added.
Lizzo shuts down body-shaming critics
Though Lizzo has made her Twitter account private, she has continued to come across vicious comments about her body.
"I literally NEVER search my name this stuff just comes up on my TL & my FYP it's wild," she tweeted. "I swear I just wanna look at dance videos and science news and this s**t comes in every day…"
The About Damn Time singer recently opened up on TikTok about her relationship with exercising, telling fans that it has been powerful in improving her mental health.
She explained to fans that her goal is not to "escape fatness" and prioritize weight loss but instead to focus on embracing a healthy lifestyle all around and welcoming body changes with a positive mindset.
Cover photo: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP