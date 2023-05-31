Lizzo reveals cruel body-shamers have made her want to quit music

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo called out cruel body-shamers on social media as she revealed the impact the vicious comments have had on her.

On Wednesday, Lizzo called out several cruel comments she received on Twitter. © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 35-year-old singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out the vicious hate comments she's been receiving online.

"I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis," she said.

The tweet included a screenshot of a hateful comment that read, "How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she's constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating."

"It's really starting to make me hate the world," Lizzo continued.

She clapped back at another comment claiming she eats "lots of fast food" by reminding them she stopped eating fast food several years prior, but added, "I'm tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t."

The Emmy winner revealed that the constant vitriol had led her to consider abandoning her music career altogether.

"Y'all don't know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F**KING FARM," she added.