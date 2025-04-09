Lizzo reveals how her boyfriend changed the way she talks about weight loss

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo credits her boyfriend for helping her think about weight loss in a new light.

Lizzo (r.) and Myke Wright (l.) attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

While appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Monday, the Juice singer spoke about boyfriend Myke Wright and her own altered perspective on "losing" – or "releasing" – weight.

"My man, he's so funny. He was the one that brought it to my attention at first. Because at first I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I lost five pounds,' and he was like, 'Where did it go?'" she recounted.

"I was mad at him, I was like, 'Why would he say that?' but he was like, 'Where did it go?'"

The About Damn Time artist went on to say that she didn't want to "lose anything" in her health journey but rather wanted to "win."

"I want to be very intentional about the words that come out of my mouth because there's young people who are watching me, and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world," she said.

"They're applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid."