Lizzo rolls out new glam rock era on red carpet of the "Oscars of Science"

Santa Monica, California - Lizzo continued the rollout of her glam rock era in a breathtaking strapless red gown for the star-studded Breakthrough Prize event.

Lizzo attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. © Collage: Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The Still Bad singer rocked the red carpet on Saturday to celebrate the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger.

All eyes were on the Grammy winner, who wore a strapless blood-red gown with ruching on the bodice and a pleated mermaid tail skirt.

The bold color followed into her elbow-long opera gloves with long claw nails attached and a winding piece of fabric connecting them behind her, similar to a shrug.

She styled this with loose "wet look" hair and red pigment for a grungy combination eyeshadow/blush effect.

The Breakthrough Prizes are international awards given in three categories – Fundamental Physics, Life Sciences, and Mathematics – by the Breakthrough Prize Board in order to recognize scientific advances.

Also present were Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and Gayle King ahead of their historic trip into space on April 14 as a part of the first all-female space flight since 1963.