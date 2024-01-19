Lizzo teases new music: "The magic is back"

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is back in the studio, but the Rumors artist isn't giving anything away about her new work.

Lizzo sent fans into a frenzy with a social media clip teasing upcoming new music. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

"To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back," the bop star declared in the clip caption posted to both Instagram and TikTok on Thursday.

The clip shows the artist singing in the recording studio, but the video is devoid of sound until the end.

"I felt like Gwen Steffani in the 90s on that one," Lizzo says, smiling.



Even though Lizzo's keeping her new sound a mystery, her fans are thrilled that she is back in the studio.

"It’s about damn time," one user quipped, referencing Lizzo's 2022 hit.

"Gwen influence?! Yes," another wrote.

"It gave me the chills and I can't even hear it," a fan gushed. Others chimed in: "Omg new album" and "Ahhhhh I can’t wait, your energy is much needed."