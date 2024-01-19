Lizzo teases new music: "The magic is back"
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is back in the studio, but the Rumors artist isn't giving anything away about her new work.
"To my dearest lizzo fans, the magic is back," the bop star declared in the clip caption posted to both Instagram and TikTok on Thursday.
The clip shows the artist singing in the recording studio, but the video is devoid of sound until the end.
"I felt like Gwen Steffani in the 90s on that one," Lizzo says, smiling.
Even though Lizzo's keeping her new sound a mystery, her fans are thrilled that she is back in the studio.
"It’s about damn time," one user quipped, referencing Lizzo's 2022 hit.
"Gwen influence?! Yes," another wrote.
"It gave me the chills and I can't even hear it," a fan gushed. Others chimed in: "Omg new album" and "Ahhhhh I can’t wait, your energy is much needed."
Lizzo hasn't released new music since 2022
It's been a minute since Lizzo dropped new music. The four-time Grammy winner released her last album Special in July 2022.
Since then, she's been on a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. She's rocked the Grammy stage, gone on a world tour, and graced the hit Barbie soundtrack.
But Lizzo has also had her feel-good brand slammed by scandalous allegations from three former backup dancers, who say she created a toxic work environment full of harassment. The legal battle is ongoing.
The question now is: What will new Lizzo music sound like after all this drama?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo