Lizzo reveals how much she grossed with her Special Tour
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo has revealed how much she grossed with her Special Tour on Instagram.
Lizzo shared a detailed breakdown of her sold-out Special Tour as well as some new snaps on Instagram Wednesday.
Per the caption, Lizzo's global headline tour took her to 14 countries on three continents. She says she grossed $85 million with 883,500 tickets sold.
"IM REALLY THAT GWORL," she wrote.
The About Damn Time artist also shared pics of herself in a relaxed look. Her outfit included a tank top with the words "I only get on my knees for Jesus," blue and white striped pants, a cropped puffer coat, and sparkly shades.
Though Lizzo's Insta post boasts over 66,000 likes, not all the commenters were sure what to make of the information she shared.
Instagram users have mixed reactions to Lizzo's post
Instagram users had mixed reactions to Lizzo's latest post.
One described it as "super gross bragging," while another said Taylor Swift and Beyoncé "don't have to brag about their income. Please don't be that girl."
In the same vein, one user asked, "But will it be in theaters," referring to the success of Taylor and Beyoncé's concert movies.
But other fans were full of positive vibes. "Congratulations, BB! Brag ALL YOU WANT because you deserve to, first of all, and also because you inspire so many young folks who come from modest backgrounds to be great as well," one fan gushed.
"You that girl Get Paid Queen," another wrote.
While Lizzo raked in the cash with her Special Tour from 2022-2023, the artist doesn't currently have any tour dates scheduled for 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ Lizzo