Lizzo reveals how much she grossed with her Special Tour

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo has revealed how much she grossed with her Special Tour on Instagram.

Lizzo says her Special Tour grossed $85 million in her latest Instagram post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/ Lizzo

Lizzo shared a detailed breakdown of her sold-out Special Tour as well as some new snaps on Instagram Wednesday.

Per the caption, Lizzo's global headline tour took her to 14 countries on three continents. She says she grossed $85 million with 883,500 tickets sold.

"IM REALLY THAT GWORL," she wrote.

The About Damn Time artist also shared pics of herself in a relaxed look. Her outfit included a tank top with the words "I only get on my knees for Jesus," blue and white striped pants, a cropped puffer coat, and sparkly shades.

Though Lizzo's Insta post boasts over 66,000 likes, not all the commenters were sure what to make of the information she shared.