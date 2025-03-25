Lizzo scores first lead acting gig with new role as a rock legend!

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is likely feeling good as hell after announcing her first lead acting role as the "Godmother of Rock and Roll" herself, Sister Rosetta Tharpe!

Lizzo (r.) is likely feeling good as hell after announcing her first lead acting role as the "Godmother of Rock and Roll" herself, Sister Rosetta Tharpe! © Collage: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA/Keystone

Amazon MGM Studios is behind the biopic Rosetta, which explores the life of the famed musician who rose to fame in the '30s for her revolutionary mix of gospel and electric guitar.

The Grammy winner shared a photo of Deadline's report on the role via Instagram on Monday, writing, "Black people made rock n roll yeaaaah."

She also wrote about the news on her Insta Story, saying, "It's finally out ya'll. I'm so excited and honored."

The role marks the About Damn Time singer's first movie role since 2019's Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

She also recently guest starred as The Duchess in Disney's The Mandalorian.