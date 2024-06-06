Lizzo celebrates major musical win amid recent struggles

Los Angeles, California - Pop star and flutist Lizzo took to Instagram to share a big musical win. She got to play Pink Panther with her hero for The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions!

Lizzo (l.) will be featured on The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions. © Screenshot/Instagram/@sashabefluting

Bop star Lizzo is an enthusiastic flute player, and her flute, which she's named Sasha, even has her own Instagram page!

On Wednesday, Lizzo took to her instrument's page to share some exciting news.

"Yall – A floot been keeping this secret for a long timeeeeeee," she squealed in all-caps in the caption.

She continued, "Happy Birthday Henry Mancini!!! (U old sir,) Thanks for putting me on ur album. I am thrilled to be part of Henry Mancini's Pink Panther alongside my hero, James Galway."

Lizzo will appear on the album The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company, which celebrates what would have been the American composer, pianist, and flutist's 100th birthday.

The album will have seven tracks and boasts guest appearances from John Williams, Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and more, per discovermusic.

This feature announcement is a notable victory for Lizzo, who's been candid about her struggles with her mental health recently.