Lizzo celebrates major musical win amid recent struggles
Los Angeles, California - Pop star and flutist Lizzo took to Instagram to share a big musical win. She got to play Pink Panther with her hero for The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions!
Bop star Lizzo is an enthusiastic flute player, and her flute, which she's named Sasha, even has her own Instagram page!
On Wednesday, Lizzo took to her instrument's page to share some exciting news.
"Yall – A floot been keeping this secret for a long timeeeeeee," she squealed in all-caps in the caption.
She continued, "Happy Birthday Henry Mancini!!! (U old sir,) Thanks for putting me on ur album. I am thrilled to be part of Henry Mancini's Pink Panther alongside my hero, James Galway."
Lizzo will appear on the album The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions – Henry Has Company, which celebrates what would have been the American composer, pianist, and flutist's 100th birthday.
The album will have seven tracks and boasts guest appearances from John Williams, Herbie Hancock, Arturo Sandoval, Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and more, per discovermusic.
This feature announcement is a notable victory for Lizzo, who's been candid about her struggles with her mental health recently.
Lizzo shares message of positivity in "Nearly Naked Talk"
Lizzo didn't just celebrate her album news on Wednesday; she also enjoyed a positivity win in her "Nearly Naked Talk" on Instagram.
"The world can make you feel very small, and there are some things about the world that are designed to make you feel unloved," Lizzo said, noting that she's been getting stuck in a self-hate spiral lately.
"I have to snap out of it and realize that I'm not alone," she said and did with visible effort.
"Life is hard, and you gonna be hard on yourself? Why that make sense?" Lizzo said, ending on a positive note as she encouraged her fans to be kind to themselves.
Fans will get to hear Lizzo's flutist feature when The Henry Mancini 100th Sessions drops on June 21.
