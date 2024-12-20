Lizzo shows off her new look – and recent reads – in stunning Instagram snaps

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo posted up this weekend looking fire in a new 'do and spouted some hot takes on staying well-read to her Instagram followers.

Lizzo posted up this weekend looking fire in a new 'do and spouted some hot takes on staying well-read to her Instagram followers. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

In the Sunday post, the Good As Hell singer took a barefaced selfie in a brown tanktop with brown short shorts and a matching hoodie.

"There was a time when it was illegal for my granny's granny to read. Now all I see is 'I ain't reading allat,'" the star wrote.

"Pay attention to the illusion of freedom, your mind is your most valuable instrument," she added.

In the photoset, Lizzo shared cover photos of books by bell hooks and Octavia Butler – two literary icons known for their innovative takes on racial and feminist discourse.

The comments section, however, may have missed the point of the post, as they found themselves focusing in on the singer's new hair.