Lizzo to receive prestigious humanitarian award amid recent lawsuit scandal

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at this year’s Black Music Action Coalition Gala, despite her recent controversy .

The Black Music Action Coalition will honor Lizzo with a humanitarian award. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Truth Hurts artist took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news with her followers.

"Honored to be receiving the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from @bma_coalition ! I can’t wait to celebrate at the Gala," she wrote, alongside a selfie with Quincy Jones, the record producer, artist, and composter after whom the award is named.

"The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year’s gala as they join a group of trailblazers who have made an immense impact within the music industry and beyond," BMAC co-founder Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, said.

"We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black women," Wille added.