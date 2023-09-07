Lizzo to receive prestigious humanitarian award amid recent lawsuit scandal
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at this year’s Black Music Action Coalition Gala, despite her recent controversy.
The Truth Hurts artist took to Instagram Wednesday to share the news with her followers.
"Honored to be receiving the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award from @bma_coalition ! I can’t wait to celebrate at the Gala," she wrote, alongside a selfie with Quincy Jones, the record producer, artist, and composter after whom the award is named.
"The Black Music Action Coalition is proud to honor Lizzo and Sylvia Rhone at this year’s gala as they join a group of trailblazers who have made an immense impact within the music industry and beyond," BMAC co-founder Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, said.
"We applaud their dedication to pushing boundaries, amplifying Black voices and crashing through those glass ceilings creating space for Black women," Wille added.
Lizzo is being honored for her philanthropic work
The BMAC said the About Damn Time artist is being honored for her "philanthropic work and commitment to social justice," as Variety reported.
Specifically, her continued donations to organizations like Planned Parenthood, Black Girls Smile, Save Our Sisters, the Bail Project, and her Annual Juneteenth Giveback campaign.
This announcement comes just a month after three of Lizzo's former dancers accused the singer, her production company, and dance team captain of religious and racial discrimination, disability discrimination, assault, and creating a toxic workplace.
The 2023 BMAC gala, is set to take place September 21 at Beverly Hilton. The event will be hosted by Kenny Burns.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP