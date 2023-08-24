Lizzo reportedly planning bombshell move in dancers lawsuit scandal as more details emerge

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo 's legal battle is heating up as she reportedly plans to hit back at her former backup dancers who filed a shocking lawsuit alleging sexual harassment.

Marty Singer, Lizzo's attorney, told TMZ that her client is planning to counter-sue the dancers who launched allegations of body-shaming, sexual harassment, and a toxic workplace.

The revelation came as photos came to light apparently showing the accusers great time at an event they later said caused them distress.

Per Singer, the pics prove that the former backup dancers were "happily carousing" and "gleefully reveling" backstage with the performers from a topless cabaret show in Paris during Lizzo's tour.

In the explosive lawsuit, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez claimed they had no choice in attending because Lizzo allegedly "conceal[ed] the nature of the event from them."

Singer said that "irrefutable photos and videos, along with additional substantial evidence, prove the glaring contradictions between what the plaintiffs claim in their bogus lawsuit and what is actually proven by the facts."