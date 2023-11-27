Lizzo wows on the red carpet for Beyoncé's film premiere

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo attended Beyoncé 's concert film premiere on Saturday in her first red carpet appearance since the shocking lawsuit by her former dancers made headlines.

Lizzo rocked a sleek all-white-two-piece look to the premiere of Beyoncé's concert film. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Lizzo

Lizzo wore a striking all-white two-piece ensemble by Harry Halim to the red carpet premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert documentary on Saturday night.

The Truth Hurts artist's look fit the dress code, which Vanity Fair described as "cozy opulence." Her ensemble was sleek and shiny, boasting billowy ruffles as well as a long cape.

Lizzo wasn't the only celeb at the invite-only event, however! Janelle Monáe, Tyler Perry, Kris Jenner, Halle Bailey, and the original members of Destiny's Child all rocked their glitziest black, silver, and purple get-ups.

The all-star attendees posed in front of a silver backdrop at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts Sciences's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

Queen Bey herself didn't take to the red carpet, opting instead to make her grand entrance later on than the rest.