Lizzo wows with Hollywood glamor at Breakthrough Prize ceremony

"Bop" star Lizzo stole the show in an all-black glam look and Bettie Page bangs for the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in LA. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

"Science is sexy," Lizzo wrote on Sunday via Instagram.

She also dropped a series of shots showing her show-stopping look for the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony, held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The annual event honors scientists who, per a press release, have made notable accomplishments in math and science.

Winners of the Breakthrough Prize are awarded $3 million each.

Lizzo was part of a group of celebs including Katy Perry, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, and Kim Kardashian who were there to honor some of the world's most brilliant minds.

The Truth Hurts artist's sleek all-black gown boasted a wing-like collar top and a simple train which Lizzo paired with pointed stilettos, long black gloves, and chunky silver jewelry.

Lizzo's Bettie Page-esque hair framed her face beautifully and her makeup screamed Old Hollywood movie star.