Lizzo's "Actin' skinny" and Instagram users are here for it!
Los Angeles, California - Has Lizzo entered a new, snarky era? The singer rocked Instagram with some bold new shots as she brought the sass!
In her first post, Lizzo posted a video shaking her booty and rocking the latest pink Valentine's Day drop from her shapewear brand, Yitty.
Her second post, captioned, "Actin' skinny," is a four-part photoshoot of the artist in the top and jacket from the heart print Yitty V-day set.
She's also wearing fashion-first pink rhinestone studded glasses with gems on the lenses.
After months of lying low due to a bombshell legal battle with former backup dancers, Lizzo's return to social media form got a lot of attention from her dedicated fans.
Instagram users admire Lizzo's fit look
Many Instagram users gushed over Lizzo's latest posts.
"Imagine if we all just acted 'skinny' and wore what we wanted to without others having to comment on it!!! U go Lizzo," one wrote, while others dubbed the Truth Hurts artist "gorgeous" and "fit."
A good few wondered if Lizzo is shedding pounds with the help of the weight loss drug Ozempic.
Lizzo previously shared that she's been working on herself and her body, and it certainly looks like she has found some sassy joy again!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo