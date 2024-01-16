Lizzo's "Actin' skinny" and Instagram users are here for it!

Los Angeles, California - Has Lizzo entered a new, snarky era? The singer rocked Instagram with some bold new shots as she brought the sass!

Instagram users are into Lizzo's latest bold posts as she had some fun "actin' skinny!" © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

In her first post, Lizzo posted a video shaking her booty and rocking the latest pink Valentine's Day drop from her shapewear brand, Yitty.



Her second post, captioned, "Actin' skinny," is a four-part photoshoot of the artist in the top and jacket from the heart print Yitty V-day set.

She's also wearing fashion-first pink rhinestone studded glasses with gems on the lenses.

After months of lying low due to a bombshell legal battle with former backup dancers, Lizzo's return to social media form got a lot of attention from her dedicated fans.