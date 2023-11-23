Lizzo's legal battle kicks off with first hearing on backup dancers' bombshell lawsuit

The lawsuit against pop star Lizzo had its first major court hearing Wednesday. Lawyers sparred over the allegations and the judge refused to rule immediately.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - The lawsuit against pop star Lizzo had its first major court hearing Wednesday. Lawyers wrangled over allegations that the artist created a hostile and toxic work environment and what falls under protected free speech.

Lizzo's legal team didn't get the outright dismissal of the former backup dancers' lawsuit they were hoping for. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Epstein refused to issue an immediate ruling on Lizzo's motion to throw out her former dancers' shocking lawsuit, as multiple media outlets reported. In their lawsuit, plaintiffs and former Big Grrrl dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, claim they were pressured to attend a nude club in Amsterdam while on tour last February. Arianna Davis accused Lizzo of coercing her into touching a performer's breast and urging the other dancers to interact with performers. A month later, Lizzo allegedly invited the dancers to Crazy Horse, a nude cabaret in Paris. During the almost two-hour hearing, both sides sparred over the anti-SLAPP statute – a California statute often used as a legal maneuver to quickly dismiss civil suits. Lizzo's legal team is arguing that the dancers' complaints are meritless and designed to limit the artist's right to free speech and public participation.

Lizzo's team argues outings were for team bonding

Lizzo's legal team said she invited her dancers to a nude cabaret for inspiration and to help the team bond. Lizzo's lawyer, Melissa Lerner, argued that most of what happened behind the scenes on Lizzo's tour, including the late-night events, were part of Lizzo's creative process. Per Lerner, these events fall under the protection offered by the anti-SLAPP statute. Ronald Zambrano, the lawyer representing the three former backup dancers, contended that team bonding and building is not a justifiable reason for an anti-SLAPP motion. Judge Epstein spent a considerable part of the hearing discussing the dancers' allegation that Lizzo pressured them to attend after-hours gatherings at venues with nude performers.

Judge pushes back against Lizzo's legal team

Since Lizzo's former dancers hit her with the shocking lawsuit, the artist has been dealing with backlash and fallout. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo Judge Epstein pushed back against Lizzo's lawyer's argument that these outings were part of Lizzo's creative process, asking, "Is there any limit to this? So, basically, anything that happens while they’re on tour that takes place with more than one person could be viewed as team-building?" Lizzo’s lawyer said there may be limits, but argued that everything in the dancer's complaint should be covered by Lizzo's right to free expression. "How is Lizzo forcing Arianna Davis to touch a person’s breast in furtherance of (Lizzo) making a show?" Zambrano said hitting back. "There has to be a line," he continued. "There has to be a functional connection between the act and the furtherance of free speech.”