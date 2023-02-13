M&M's spokescandies are back after Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl takeover

McLean, Virginia - After M&M's announced the retirement of its famous spokescandies due to right-wing backlash, it seems that it was a publicity stunt after all.

Maya Rudolph starred in M&Ms' 2023 Super Bowl advertisement. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & MIRA OBERMAN / AFP

Candy-coated what?

The rather bizarre chain of events began last month when M&M's announced that their famous spokescandies – animated versions of candy used in its promotional material – would be put on an "indefinite pause."



Actor Maya Rudolph was called in to replace them in the company's new marketing assets.

The decision came after criticism from right-wing pundits like Tucker Carlson, who deemed the candy too "woke" after the brand made changes to promote inclusivity, like swapping the green spokescandy's go-go boots for sneakers.

Yep – this was a very real talking point on Fox News.

At the time of its announcement, many criticized the decision to retire them, saying that the brand was merely feeding into inexplicable criticisms, but it looks like that was never the real plan.

With a somewhat baffling pair of Super Bowl commercials, M&M's concluded its extensive marketing campaign with the announcement of the spokescandies' comeback.