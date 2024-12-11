Was Megan Fox "blindsided" by split with Machine Gun Kelly amid pregnancy?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox is reportedly reeling from her recent breakup with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, especially because they are expecting a child together.

Megan Fox (r.) was reportedly "blindsided" by her recent breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The parents-to-be called it quits over Thanksgiving, and a source close to the actor revealed that she was "blindsided" by the breakup, adding, "She's been distraught."

Insiders have claimed that Megan found something "upsetting" on the rapper's phone during their holiday trip, which led to the split.

Despite the heartbreak of the situation, the Transformers star remains focused on the upcoming birth of her fourth baby, per People.

"It's her priority," the source stated.

Another insider offered insight on the pair's "bumpy" relationship, explaining that although the two are "hot-heads" and "dramatic," there's a good chance they'll reconcile soon.

"They've split in the past and then worked things out," the source spilled.