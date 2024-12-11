Was Megan Fox "blindsided" by split with Machine Gun Kelly amid pregnancy?
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox is reportedly reeling from her recent breakup with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, especially because they are expecting a child together.
The parents-to-be called it quits over Thanksgiving, and a source close to the actor revealed that she was "blindsided" by the breakup, adding, "She's been distraught."
Insiders have claimed that Megan found something "upsetting" on the rapper's phone during their holiday trip, which led to the split.
Despite the heartbreak of the situation, the Transformers star remains focused on the upcoming birth of her fourth baby, per People.
"It's her priority," the source stated.
Another insider offered insight on the pair's "bumpy" relationship, explaining that although the two are "hot-heads" and "dramatic," there's a good chance they'll reconcile soon.
"They've split in the past and then worked things out," the source spilled.
Fans in shock over Megan Fox's split with MGK
Fans on X seemed to echo similar sentiments, with one writing, "they'll be back together soon, they've always been on and off again."
Another similarly wrote, "Ya... [They'll] be back together soon."
Other rumors circulating online suggested that Megan is now getting cozy with Italian actor Michele Morrone, as the two were seen in a flirty clip on social media.
However, a representative for the star said, "Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue," adding that the two are "not romantically involved," per Page Six.
Regardless of the situation, the source emphasized how excited Megan and MGK are about their bundle of joy, saying, "They really wanted this baby."
Cover photo: Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP