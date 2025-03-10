Machine Gun Kelly suffers tragic loss ahead of birth of first baby with Megan Fox

Los Angeles, California - The birth of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's first baby is imminent, but the couple's dramatic split and the death of MGK's close friend have cast a dark shadow over the joyous occasion.

Machine Gun Kelly (l.) and Megan Fox, who split in November, are preparing to welcome their first baby together. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Australian snowboarder Luke "The Dingo" Trembath died on February 28 at just 38 years old, and his cause of death has not been revealed.

As Page Six reports, the Emo Girl singer was quite close with the late athlete, and he took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to Luke with an emotional message.

"Crazy… I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died. I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother," MGK wrote.

"Life will always be less without you, but legends never die. we'll all miss you brother," he added.