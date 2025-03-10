Machine Gun Kelly suffers tragic loss ahead of birth of first baby with Megan Fox
Los Angeles, California - The birth of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's first baby is imminent, but the couple's dramatic split and the death of MGK's close friend have cast a dark shadow over the joyous occasion.
As Page Six reports, the Emo Girl singer was quite close with the late athlete, and he took to Instagram on Friday to pay tribute to Luke with an emotional message.
"Crazy… I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died. I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother," MGK wrote.
"Life will always be less without you, but legends never die. we'll all miss you brother," he added.
The tragedy comes a few months after he and Megan called it quits. According to insiders, the split came after the Transformers actor found "upsetting" content on MGK's phone.
While the couple may not be together at the moment, the 34-year-old musician reportedly remains dedicated to being a present father to their baby.
"He and Megan have still been in communication," a tipster told Page Six. "He loves Megan and wants nothing more than to be a family unit."
This will be Megan and MGK's first baby together, but both are parents to older children from previous relationships.
Cover photo: Collage: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP