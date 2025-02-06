Megan Fox's ex Brian Austin Green speaks out on her "incredibly tough time" amid MGK split

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has been going through it lately with her pre-due-date breakup from baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly. Here's what Brian Austin Green – her ex-husband and the father to her three older sons – has to say about the messy situation .

Megan Fox (c.) has been going through it lately with her pre-due date breakup from baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly (l.) Now her ex Brian Austin Green (r.) has some more choice words for MGK! © Collage: Frazer Harrison, Jerod Harris, & Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that was published on Thursday, Brian stuck up for Meg in her "incredibly tough time" and called her "an amazing mother" who loves her kids.

"We're so excited for the new one to be born. The kids are super excited. Sharna and I are super excited," he continued, referring to his fiancée Sharna Burgess.

"It's kids that bring people together. It truly is. Kids help you re-experience these things in life that you start taking for granted as you get older."

When asked for some of his best co-parenting advice, Brian said not to put kids in the middle of a couple's issues.

"The choice that you have is how it affects your kids. Whether it is a negative situation where you are constantly fighting, you're at each other, you're disagreeing about everything, the kids feel like they're stuck in the middle," he said.

"Or you make it a loving experience where they get the absolute best of it, and you act like adults. It's not that hard."