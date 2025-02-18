Machine Gun Kelly speaks out on Megan Fox's pregnancy after messy split

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox 's baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly is finally speaking out about their impending due date. We "can't wait" to hear what he has to say for himself...

The couple – who have been on-again-off-again since 2020 – are currently expecting their first baby together after a past miscarriage and an apocalyptically messy split.

Many have criticized him for staying away from Megan amid cheating allegations as well as other possible mistreatment during their relationship.

So what does MGK have to say after all of that?

In a recent Instagram Story post, he dropped a quote that read, "Your past is not your purpose – your priority is ahead of you."

Then he commented on the photo, saying, "Church was right on time today. Can't wait."

The Emo Girl artist added emojis of hearts, a baby bottle, and a man holding a baby, alluding to his little one on the way.