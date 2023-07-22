Margot Robbie's feet: The Barbie star spills on the "weird" obsession

Los Angeles, California - Feet have long stirred up strong opinions, with some people disgusted by them and others loving their foot fetishes. Yet long before her latest turn as Barbie, Margot Robbie's feet have been causing a stir since the beginning of her career - and now, the star has taken a stand.

Margot Robbie's feet are featured prominently in Barbie the movie as she emulates the doll's infamous plastic tip-toed shape (inset). © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 & JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The highly anticipated new Barbie movie has hit theaters, with many eager to see the Margot Robbie in its leading role.

But one image from the film's trailer has caused a particular stir: a clip of her feet.

In it, she steps out of her high heels and stops on tiptoe, just like the plastic doll's feet are shaped. It's revived what has been a surprisingly longstanding and strange conversation around the star's feet!

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, the 33-year-old revealed that she's known for a while that her feet were getting a lot of attention online.

"I had started working... and I hadn’t googled myself before, and so I wrote in 'Margot Robbie' ... and before I finished writing in 'Robbie,' 'Margot Robbie Feet' came up. And I was like 'Margot Robbie Feet?' That’s weird'" the Oscar-nominated actor shared.

"I clicked on it and realized that there was, you know like, pictures zoomed in of my feet, and people were writing about it. Someone made a video compilation of footage of my feet," the Australian continued. "And I was like, 'Oh wow! This is a thing.' I didn’t realize!"

And how does she really feel about the obsession with her feet?