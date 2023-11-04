Matthew Perry Foundation launches to help others fighting addiction

Los Angeles, California - A new foundation named for late Friends star Matthew Perry has been launched to help people battling drug addiction.

The creation of the Matthew Perry Foundation was announced Friday, nearly a week after the actor's sudden death.



"The Matthew Perry Foundation is the realization of Matthew's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction. It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," reads the mission statement on the charity's website.

Perry's representatives and the National Philanthropic Trust are sponsoring and maintaining the foundation and site.

The 54-year-old actor, who had long been candid about his past struggles with substance abuse and alcoholism as documented in last year's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, was committed to helping other addicts.

The Matthew Perry Foundation website highlights one of his 2022 quotes, which has been circulating in the wake of his death.

"When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned — I want helping others to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that," he told Q with Tom Power last November.