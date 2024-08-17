Matthew Perry's tragic last words before death revealed in new documents

Los Angeles, California - Friends star Matthew Perry's last words have been revealed.

Matthew Perry's final words before his death in October 2023 has been released. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Friday, NBC News shared docs from the late actor's final message, where he asked his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for help administering ketamine three times.



Iwamasa was among five people who were arrested and charged in connection to the 17 Again actor's death.

Reportedly, Perry asked his former live-in assistant, who has pleaded guilty to the charge against him, to "shoot me up with a big one."

An autopsy revealed that Perry died on October 28, 2023, as a result of the "acute effects of ketamine."

Jasveen Sangha – AKA "the Ketamine Queen" – has been formally charged, along with Mark Chavez, Salvador Plasencia, and Erik Fleming.



The Emmy winner's family broke their silence over the charges and thanked police for "taking his case seriously" in a statement released via USA Today.

