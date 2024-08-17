Matthew Perry's tragic last words before death revealed in new documents
Los Angeles, California - Friends star Matthew Perry's last words have been revealed.
On Friday, NBC News shared docs from the late actor's final message, where he asked his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa for help administering ketamine three times.
Iwamasa was among five people who were arrested and charged in connection to the 17 Again actor's death.
Reportedly, Perry asked his former live-in assistant, who has pleaded guilty to the charge against him, to "shoot me up with a big one."
An autopsy revealed that Perry died on October 28, 2023, as a result of the "acute effects of ketamine."
Jasveen Sangha – AKA "the Ketamine Queen" – has been formally charged, along with Mark Chavez, Salvador Plasencia, and Erik Fleming.
The Emmy winner's family broke their silence over the charges and thanked police for "taking his case seriously" in a statement released via USA Today.
"We look forward to justice taking its course, and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death," they continued, "We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."
Cover photo: ROB LOUD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP