Friends star Matthew Perry's death under new investigation by police

Los Angeles, California - Police said Tuesday they are investigating the ketamine overdose death of Friends actor Matthew Perry, who died at his luxury Los Angeles home last year.

Police have opened a new investigation into the ketamine overdose death of actor Matthew Perry in November 2023. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, was found unresponsive in his pool at the age of 54, sparking a global outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues.

An autopsy found the cause of his death was "the acute effects of ketamine," a controlled drug that the recovering addict was understood to be taking as part of supervised therapy.

While only small amounts were found in his stomach, a high level was detected in his bloodstream.

Just how the actor – who had reportedly not had a supervised infusion session for several days – obtained the drug is now the subject of a legal investigation.

"Based on the Medical Examiner's findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry's death," a statement from the LAPD said.