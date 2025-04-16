Flirt alert! Did Megan Fox slide into UFC fighter Colby Covington's DMs?

Megan Fox (r.) apparently hit up mixed-martial artist Colby Covington (l.) on Instagram and shared her admiration for his talent. © Collage: Rodrigo Varela & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent live stream with Kick streamer N3on, the mixed-martial artist dished on his major crush on the Transformers star.

Covington shared, "My whole life, the baddest b***h, I always thought it was Megan Fox. That was the girl."

The 37-year-old added, "After one of my fights, she messaged me, dude. She was just like, 'Colby, you're my favorite UFC bad guy.' I went from f***ing idolizing her, thinking she's beautiful, she's in my DMs first."

N3on asked the competitor if they could read Megan's message aloud, which he agreed to.

"Rooting for you tonight. You are my favorite UFC bad guy since Chael Sonnen," Megan reportedly wrote.

"It's probably hard to keep that character all the time when you are naturally a more sensitive, sweet person. It’s worth it. You are so funny and talented. You deserve to be a superstar."