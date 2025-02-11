Is Megan Fox planning a post-baby "career comeback"?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox reportedly has big plans for her life after the birth of her first baby with ex Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox reportedly has big plans for her life after the birth of her first baby with ex Machine Gun Kelly. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This comes after the turbulent on-again-off-again couple announced a pregnancy in March following a past miscarriage.

News of their split then came in December, and MGK has been under fire ever since for his allegedly poor treatment of the pregnant Jennifer's Body star.

"She has a renewed sense of confidence since being apart from MGK, and after the baby, she will be focusing on a career comeback," a source close to Megan told Us Weekly on Monday.

"The baby is the greatest gift to come from the relationship," they said, adding that the actor thinks she and Machine Gun Kelly aren't meant to be together but that "she was meant to bring his child into the world."

They continued, saying, "Her children are her greatest blessing and far more important than any fleeting or destructive Hollywood relationship."