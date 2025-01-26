Will Megan Fox reunite Machine Gun Kelly before their baby arrives?
Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly reportedly wants another chance with Megan Fox, but the pregnant star apparently has other moves in mind!
The ex-twin flames are reportedly expecting a baby girl but, per In Touch Weekly, are still trying to figure out their co-parenting situation following their split.
A tipster tattled, "As upset as Megan is with MGK, she's not going to try and keep him out of their baby girl’s life.
"She loves the relationship he has with his older daughter and would never try to deprive him of that with their daughter," they explained. "But she does want full custody."
The insider also spilled Megan could be seeking to have full custody because she feels that her ex isn't "up for caring even part time for a baby."
Megan Fox is apparently ready to move on after split from MGK
Megan and MGK called it quits one month after announcing their pregnancy news over alleged messages the Transformers star found in her ex-fiancé's phone.
The insider noted that the split is a "very tough situation" for Megan and MGK, especially since the Bloody Valentine artist "does not want things to be over" and is "still trying to get her to give him yet another chance."
The unnamed source added that the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author is "staying firm right now that it is over, but with their history of going back and forth and the insane connection and attraction they have, no one would be shocked if she were to break down and try again."
