Will Megan Fox reunite Machine Gun Kelly before their baby arrives?

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly reportedly wants another chance with Megan Fox , but the pregnant star apparently has other moves in mind!

Megan Fox may be seeking full custody of her baby with Machine Gun Kelly (l.) following their split. © Collage: FRAZER HARRISON & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The ex-twin flames are reportedly expecting a baby girl but, per In Touch Weekly, are still trying to figure out their co-parenting situation following their split.

A tipster tattled, "As upset as Megan is with MGK, she's not going to try and keep him out of their baby girl’s life.

"She loves the relationship he has with his older daughter and would never try to deprive him of that with their daughter," they explained. "But she does want full custody."

The insider also spilled Megan could be seeking to have full custody because she feels that her ex isn't "up for caring even part time for a baby."