Machine Gun Kelly credits newfound sobriety to Megan Fox

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly gave a sweet shoutout to Megan Fox while dishing on his sobriety journey.

Machine Gun Kelly (r.) thanked Megan Fox (l.) for her support during his time in rehab and on his sobriety journey after keeping fans in the dark about their romance. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

During his chat with Bunnie Xo on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, the 34-year-old musician revealed that he's "completely sober from everything" after going to rehab last year.

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," MGK, born Colson Baker, shared with the host.

But the Bloody Valentine artist gave a special message of thanks to actor Megan Fox, who he proposed to back in 2022.

"Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with sobriety," he said.

"I love that I'm clear when I look at the person I love."

The self-proclaimed "twin flames" have been coy about their relationship after ending their engagement.