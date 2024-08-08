Machine Gun Kelly credits newfound sobriety to Megan Fox
Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly gave a sweet shoutout to Megan Fox while dishing on his sobriety journey.
During his chat with Bunnie Xo on her podcast, Dumb Blonde, the 34-year-old musician revealed that he's "completely sober from everything" after going to rehab last year.
"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August. That was my first time I ever went to rehab," MGK, born Colson Baker, shared with the host.
But the Bloody Valentine artist gave a special message of thanks to actor Megan Fox, who he proposed to back in 2022.
"Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with sobriety," he said.
"I love that I'm clear when I look at the person I love."
The self-proclaimed "twin flames" have been coy about their relationship after ending their engagement.
Those closest to the pair have suggested that wedding bells could still be in the future, but the New Girl star and the rocker-rapper are said to be "committed to working on themselves" and their romance.
Cover photo: Collage: VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP