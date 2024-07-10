Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's wedding plans back on?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently "fully back on," but is there still a wedding in the near future?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (r.) are back on, but will they still get married? © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After the self-proclaimed twin flames were spotted at a Blink-182 concert, a source spilled to Us Weekly that the 37-year-old Transformers star and the 34-year-old rocker are back in sync with each other.

"They're really enjoying each other and getting along better than they have in months," an insider dished about the couple, noting that the "distance was good for them."

The tipster added that Megan and MGK, who've been mum about where exactly they stand in their romance, "missed each other" and that they are "fully back on."

While this tea is definitely a breath of fresh air, does this also mean that wedding bells are still in the future for the two?