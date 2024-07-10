Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's wedding plans back on?
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are apparently "fully back on," but is there still a wedding in the near future?
After the self-proclaimed twin flames were spotted at a Blink-182 concert, a source spilled to Us Weekly that the 37-year-old Transformers star and the 34-year-old rocker are back in sync with each other.
"They're really enjoying each other and getting along better than they have in months," an insider dished about the couple, noting that the "distance was good for them."
The tipster added that Megan and MGK, who've been mum about where exactly they stand in their romance, "missed each other" and that they are "fully back on."
While this tea is definitely a breath of fresh air, does this also mean that wedding bells are still in the future for the two?
Will Megan Fox and MGK ever get married?
Per Entertainment Tonight, Megan and MGK are still focused on repairing themselves and their love, but their engagement and wedding plans remain on pause.
A separate source explained that "Communication and therapy are what's working best for them at this time."
The insider added, "They're both still committed to working on themselves and together. Their engagement and wedding are still on standby, but they're very happy in this moment together."
In addition to the recent concert, Megan and MGK have also been spotted at Michael Rubin's annual all-white July 4th party, plus a Summer Solstice bash in Pennsylvania.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP