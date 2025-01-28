Megan Fox and MGK's romance takes dramatic turn as due date approaches

Los Angeles, California - With their baby's due date quickly approaching, where do Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand?

Megan Fox (l.) and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly not on speaking terms as the Jennifer's Body star prepares to give birth to their first baby. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 38-year-old actor revealed she was expecting her fourth baby in November – her first with MGK.

But the real shock came just a few weeks later: the lovebirds had called it quits once again.

Megan and the 34-year-old rapper have been on and off since they met in 2020, and they've even gotten engaged – and called off the wedding – in the meantime.

According to the latest reports, a happy ending still seems a long way off for these two.

Per TMZ, the parents-to-be are not on speaking terms at the moment.

Megan is said to be due in March, and it's unclear what role – if any – MGK will play in the little one's life.

The outlet has alleged that insiders are happy to hear that the Jennifer's Body star has cut off the musician, with her inner circle reportedly feeling like "she finally came to her senses".