Megan Fox declares "pretty boys are poisonous" in new book of poems

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox put a pause in her sexy nature shoots to announce her new book of poems!

Megan Fox announced her first book of poems, Pretty Boys are Poisonous, will be released this November. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star announced via Instagram that her first book of poems, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, drops on November 7.

"These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she wrote in a statement shared in the post.

"I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins."

She added, "My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness."



As for the potential "pretty boys" in question, Fox has most famously been linked to her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, to her current fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly.

The title certainly raises some eyebrows as the Transformers star and MGK have reportedly halted their wedding plans.