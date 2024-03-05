Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reignite romance with low-key getaway

Mexico - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted having a low-key vacation in Mexico!

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox (r.) hit up Mexico for a quick getaway. © Collage: ROMAIN MAURICE & JEROD HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the lovebirds were captured having a sweet getaway in Mexico.

Megan and MGK looked super casual in the viral pics, with the Jennifer's Body star still rocking pink hair that was styled in loose waves.

Megan's new sleeve tattoo was also on full display as she sported a black bralette and matching high-rise sweatpants, plus a black leather jacket and furry brown tote.

Meanwhile, her soon-to-be hubby matched her fly in an oversized, white hooded sweatshirt, printed pants, and a red cap worn backward.

MGK's recent body ink was covered up in the pics, though he completed the fit with gold-framed spectacles, his signature nose ring, plus a spiked earring.

Since the couple is still going strong, hopefully, this is the year the pair finally decide to tie the knot!

The pair have been engaged since 2022, and the world is ready for another A-list wedding.