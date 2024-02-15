Megan Fox hits back at trolls over criticism of photos with Taylor Swift

Las Vegas, Nevada - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly partied it up with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after Super Bowl LVIII, but online trolls have unfortunately targeted the Jennifer's Body star's appearance in photos from the event.

Megan Fox (r.) has hit back at trolls who mocked her appearance in photos taken during the post-game celebrations at Super Bowl LVIII. © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

On Wednesday, Megan took to Instagram to share new snaps of herself alongside her fiancé, Taylor, and Travis.

"oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," the 37-year-old wrote under the photos.

The comment came after trolls attacked her looks in another snap featuring the couples shared by Joe Oravec and accused of her getting plastic surgery.

"turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll," she continued. "when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

The two photos Megan posted featured much better lighting on the group, with the stars smiling big for the shots.

The Transformers actor and MGK were among the many A-listers to hit up Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs took home yet another Lombardi in Sin City.