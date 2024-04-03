Megan Fox channels her inner "Jedi" with striking hair transformation

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has said farewell to pink hair and hello to a brand-new icy color that fans can't get enough of!

Megan Fox debuted her brand new icy hair color in a new Instagram post! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox

It's out with the old and in with the new!

On Wednesday, the Transformers actor showed off her new hair color in an Instagram carousel post!

The 37-year-old retired her pastel pink hair for an icy silver hue shown in the pictures.

She captioned the post: "entering my jedi era."

"When you look good in any hair color," one fan commented under the photo.

And for an even bigger surprise, she got a bob haircut as well, which garnered a ton of praise from fans in the comment section.

"The Bob !!! wowwww ! Suits you loads," one fan wrote.

Megan recently announced the end of her pink hair era, which lasted for only a couple of months.