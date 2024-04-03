Megan Fox channels her inner "Jedi" with striking hair transformation
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has said farewell to pink hair and hello to a brand-new icy color that fans can't get enough of!
It's out with the old and in with the new!
On Wednesday, the Transformers actor showed off her new hair color in an Instagram carousel post!
The 37-year-old retired her pastel pink hair for an icy silver hue shown in the pictures.
She captioned the post: "entering my jedi era."
"When you look good in any hair color," one fan commented under the photo.
And for an even bigger surprise, she got a bob haircut as well, which garnered a ton of praise from fans in the comment section.
"The Bob !!! wowwww ! Suits you loads," one fan wrote.
Megan recently announced the end of her pink hair era, which lasted for only a couple of months.
Could this new 'do point to a potential split from her former fiancé Machine Gun Kelly? After all, there's been plenty of chatter about their relationship status lately following Megan's recent viral interview on Call Her Daddy.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox