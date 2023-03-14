Megan Fox debuts firey new 'do and flies solo at Oscars afterparty

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox went solo at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, but what does this mean for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly?

Single lady? Megan Fox was spotted ringless at an Oscars afterparty. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

New hair, who's this?

The 36-year-old Transformers alum debuted a fiery new hairstyle while having a solo date night at the 2023 Oscars afterparty.

Per pics circulating the 'net, Ms. Fox stunned in tight-fitting gown with a low-hanging neckline, blue sequined ruffles that framed the black dress around her figure, and a long, dramatic black train.

She competed her look with new sexy red locks.

Another interesting tidbit about Megan's spicy ensemble: the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star was reportedly ringless at the soirée.

Megan posed for a series of glamorous portraits taken by photographer Cibelle Levi, where her ring finger was visibly sans the custom thorned engagement ring MGK gave her.

While there are numerous reasons why Megan may have opted to ditch the emerald and diamond sparkler, it also adds more speculation to where she and the 32-year-old rapper currently stand.

The pair has been sparking breakup rumors, though they were seen spending time together on Valentine's Day and leaving a marriage counselor's office.