Megan Fox offers "surf lessons" in sexy beachside shoot

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox flaunted her fit frame in a drenched dress for a dreamy beach shoot!

Megan Fox shared several new snaps from a recent oceanside photoshoot. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

From forest nymph to a sexy mermaid, the 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star has modeled yet another sultry, head-turning look in her latest Instagram post shared on Monday.

Channeling her inner Little Mermaid, Megan posed in a sheer, white mini dress that was soaking wet, thanks to the ocean she lounged by in the shoot.

The Transformers star captioned the post, "offering surf lessons," with four different photos from the wet n' wild shoot.

If surfing makes one look this good, then sign us up!

The impromptu shoot is the latest collaboration with photographer Cibelle Levi's risqué series featuring Megan provocatively chilling in nature.

The New Girl star previously gave woodland fairy vibes while posing in a tree, wearing a green string bikini. In another post, Megan rocked another soaking white dress while in a pond for a slightly more cottagecore aesthetic.

Yet, her latest shoot may be the most modest look Machine Gun Kelly's fiancée has sported amid her recent NSFW series.