Machine Gun Kelly thirsts over Megan Fox's bikini snaps as wedding remains "halted"
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox's latest bikini photoshoot has her boo thang, Machine Gun Kelly, fired up! Does this mean all is well with the couple?
The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star was in her element via her recent bikini shots she shared on Instagram Saturday.
Megan modeled a string green bikini in the sexy snaps as she sat and crawled on the branch of a large tree.
She captioned the photo dump, "The forest is my oldest friend," and it seems the world agrees, as the post has racked up nearly four million likes.
Yet no one's opinions matter more than MGK, who commented under his boo's pics, "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."
The Bloody Valentine artist isn't in the least bit surprising or as outlandish as the two's previous PDA moments.
But MGK's thirst comment might be telling, as the pair's relationship status remains undefined.
Where do Megan Fox and MGK stand after breakup drama?
Things looked pretty shaky between the self-proclaimed "twin flames" months when Megan's IG post sparked breakup rumors.
At the time, the Transformers star quoted Beyoncé's 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."
More speculation followed when she deleted pics of her fiancé from her grid and temporarily deleted her account.
But lately, the pair have been dispelling the split chatter with recent date nights and a Hawaii getaway in April.
As for if MGK and Megan will walk down the aisle anytime soon, reportedly, the nuptials are still "halted" as the relationship is still a "work in progress."
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/machinegunkelly & meganfox