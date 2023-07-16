Machine Gun Kelly thirsts over Megan Fox's bikini snaps as wedding remains "halted"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox's latest bikini photoshoot has her boo thang, Machine Gun Kelly, fired up! Does this mean all is well with the couple?

As Megan Fox (r.) shared some sexy new snaps, Machine Gun Kelly couldn't help but show his girl some appreciation. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/machinegunkelly & meganfox

The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star was in her element via her recent bikini shots she shared on Instagram Saturday.

Megan modeled a string green bikini in the sexy snaps as she sat and crawled on the branch of a large tree.

She captioned the photo dump, "The forest is my oldest friend," and it seems the world agrees, as the post has racked up nearly four million likes.

Yet no one's opinions matter more than MGK, who commented under his boo's pics, "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."

The Bloody Valentine artist isn't in the least bit surprising or as outlandish as the two's previous PDA moments.

But MGK's thirst comment might be telling, as the pair's relationship status remains undefined.