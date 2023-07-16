Machine Gun Kelly thirsts over Megan Fox's bikini snaps as wedding remains "halted"

Machine Gun Kelly proves that he and Megan Fox will always be "twin flames" after praising the Transformers star's latest snaps on Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox's latest bikini photoshoot has her boo thang, Machine Gun Kelly, fired up! Does this mean all is well with the couple?

As Megan Fox (r.) shared some sexy new snaps, Machine Gun Kelly couldn't help but show his girl some appreciation.
As Megan Fox (r.) shared some sexy new snaps, Machine Gun Kelly couldn't help but show his girl some appreciation.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/machinegunkelly & meganfox

The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star was in her element via her recent bikini shots she shared on Instagram Saturday.

Megan modeled a string green bikini in the sexy snaps as she sat and crawled on the branch of a large tree.

She captioned the photo dump, "The forest is my oldest friend," and it seems the world agrees, as the post has racked up nearly four million likes.

Millie Bobby Brown swoons over "handsome" fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown swoons over "handsome" fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Yet no one's opinions matter more than MGK, who commented under his boo's pics, "if this is what a wild animal looks like, i'd let it maul me."

The Bloody Valentine artist isn't in the least bit surprising or as outlandish as the two's previous PDA moments.

But MGK's thirst comment might be telling, as the pair's relationship status remains undefined.

Where do Megan Fox and MGK stand after breakup drama?

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly's wedding plans are reportedly "halted" as they continue to work on their relationship.
Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly's wedding plans are reportedly "halted" as they continue to work on their relationship.  © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

Things looked pretty shaky between the self-proclaimed "twin flames" months when Megan's IG post sparked breakup rumors.

At the time, the Transformers star quoted Beyoncé's 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, writing, "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

More speculation followed when she deleted pics of her fiancé from her grid and temporarily deleted her account.

Bronny James shuts down internet with icy awards fit
Bronny James Bronny James shuts down internet with icy awards fit

But lately, the pair have been dispelling the split chatter with recent date nights and a Hawaii getaway in April.

As for if MGK and Megan will walk down the aisle anytime soon, reportedly, the nuptials are still "halted" as the relationship is still a "work in progress."

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/machinegunkelly & meganfox

More on Megan Fox: