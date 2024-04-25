Megan Fox drops dazzling selfies after celebrating Machine Gun Kelly's birthday

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox flaunted her flawless face following her attendance at Machine Gun Kelly's birthday bash.

Megan Fox served face in new Instagram selfies after she celebrated Machine Gun Kelly's birthday. © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

On Wednesday evening, the 37-year-old beauty cried in diamonds in her newest Instagram dump.

The carousel of snaps featured Megan serving face and showing off her newly-dyed blue hair as rhinestone tears were seen under her eyes, plus some dramatic fake eyelashes and a shimmering bronzer.

The New Girl star struck several poses in the sultry post, which also gave a look at matching blue nails.

She captioned the post, "don't cry tears we cry diamonds," along with an alien emoji.

Megan's latest snaps follow more tea dropped from MGK's 34th birthday party, where the Transformers star was present to celebrate her ex-fiancé.

The Bird Box actor shared footage from the bash, including a pic of himself with Megan who was captured kneeling down next to the birthday boy as they smile in front of a candle-filled backdrop.