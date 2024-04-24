Is Megan Fox "re-evaluating" her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly?

The status of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's (l.) romance is still up in the air after it was confirmed that they are no longer engaged. © Collage: DUANE PROKOP & TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per Us Weekly, the 37-year-old Pretty Boys are Poisonous author is spending time "apart" from the 34-year-old rapper-rocker after ending their engagement.

An insider dished to the site that Megan is "re-evaluating everything in her life," including her romance with MGK.

"It was getting toxic between them, and they were fighting a lot," they noted.

The insider further added that the Jennifer's Body star "wants her freedom" and told the Bloody Valentine artist that she "wants space."

Yet on Monday, Megan was spotted at MGK's 34th birthday bash that was also attended by fellow celebs, Tiffany Haddish and rapper Mod Sun.

Sources dished to PEOPLE that the Transformers actor was seen walking around with the birthday boy.

Things between the declared "soul mates" have been up and down since Megan confirmed that the two aren't engaged.