Megan Fox opens up about ectopic pregnancy before recent miscarriage
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has painfully recalled suffering from an ectopic pregnancy when she was younger.
On Wednesday, the 37-year-old star was featured in an interview with WWD, where Megan revealed that her miscarriage with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, wasn't her first pregnancy loss.
The Transformers star told the outlet that her recent experience, which she details in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, was "much harder" than she expected.
"I've really analyzed 'why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?'" Megan shared.
"Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar."
Megan Fox says miscarriage left her with "a lot of grief"
The Jennifer's Body actor further revealed that she and MGK turned to their creative outlets while grieving.
"That love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me," she continued, "and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."
"So, I put it into a lot of writing. He's written about them in his albums as well; he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it's been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."
Cover photo: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP