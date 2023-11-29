Megan Fox opens up about ectopic pregnancy before recent miscarriage

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has painfully recalled suffering from an ectopic pregnancy when she was younger.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old star was featured in an interview with WWD, where Megan revealed that her miscarriage with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, wasn't her first pregnancy loss.

The Transformers star told the outlet that her recent experience, which she details in her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, was "much harder" than she expected.

"I've really analyzed 'why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?'" Megan shared.

"Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I've had other things that I'm not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar."