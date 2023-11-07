Megan Fox reveals painful miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly and secret abuse in new book

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox recalled her traumatic pregnancy loss in her new book of poems, Pretty Boys are Poisonous .

Megan Fox opened up about the loss of her and Machine Gun Kelly's unborn daughter in her new book of poems, Pretty Boys are Poisonous. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star detailed her painful miscarriage in two poems that are featured in her new book.

Per an excerpt shared by Page Six, Megan, who was expecting a baby with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, "maybe if you hadn't, maybe if I had."

She continues, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."

Megan then writes in another line about imagining holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."

"I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?" the Transformers alum adds.