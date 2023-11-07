Megan Fox reveals painful miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly and secret abuse in new book
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox recalled her traumatic pregnancy loss in her new book of poems, Pretty Boys are Poisonous.
The 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star detailed her painful miscarriage in two poems that are featured in her new book.
Per an excerpt shared by Page Six, Megan, who was expecting a baby with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, writes about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks and a day, sharing, "maybe if you hadn't, maybe if I had."
She continues, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," and later, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."
Megan then writes in another line about imagining holding the baby "as they rip you from my insides."
"I will pay any price / Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?" the Transformers alum adds.
Megan Fox reveals secret abusive and toxic relationships with famous partners
Elsewhere, Megan also wrote about toxic relationships and themes of abuse, which she expanded on during her interview on Good Morning America.
"This is not an exposé that I wrote or a memoir," she told the host on Tuesday.
"But throughout my life I have been in at least one physically abusive relationship and several psychologically very abusive relationships."
The New Girl actor didn't reveal names regarding the past partners, but she did share that she's only been "publicly" connected to a few people who were "horrific people. And also very famous, very famous, people."
"But no one knows that I was involved with those people," she added.
Megan shares three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and briefly dated her costar Shia Labeouf.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP