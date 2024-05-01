Megan Fox spills the tea on her flawless skincare routine!
Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has given fans a look at how she protects her flawless face in a new beauty post!
On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Pretty Boys are Poisonous author showed how she maintains a healthy glow with a fresh-faced Instagram post.
The carousel of pics first showed Megan bare-faced while taking a mirror selfie.
She sported a low-cut, long-sleeved black top and held the Geske Sonic Thermo Facial Brush up to her cheek.
The New Girl star's newly dyed blue hair was styled in a half-updo with butterfly clips as she took out her XL extensions.
She captioned the post, "my skin is dry, sensitive and acne prone with scars. I own a lot of beauty devices (probably all of them) but the sonic thermo facial brush from @geske.beauty.tech is my favorite tool to keep my pores clean.
On her Story, Megan doubled down on her makeup-free pics by sharing that she was "not wearing any foundation" in the dump but only "concealer and cream blush."
The Transformers star also went makeup-free after attending Coachella. She then paid a visit to Stagecoach with her on-again off-again boo, Machine Gun Kelly.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@meganfox