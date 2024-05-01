Megan Fox spills the tea on her flawless skincare routine!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has given fans a look at how she protects her flawless face in a new beauty post!

Megan Fox shared her beauty secrets with fans via some stunning, makeup-free selfies. © Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Pretty Boys are Poisonous author showed how she maintains a healthy glow with a fresh-faced Instagram post.

The carousel of pics first showed Megan bare-faced while taking a mirror selfie.

She sported a low-cut, long-sleeved black top and held the Geske Sonic Thermo Facial Brush up to her cheek.

The New Girl star's newly dyed blue hair was styled in a half-updo with butterfly clips as she took out her XL extensions.

She captioned the post, "my skin is dry, sensitive and acne prone with scars. I own a lot of beauty devices (probably all of them) but the sonic thermo facial brush from @geske.beauty.tech is my favorite tool to keep my pores clean.

On her Story, Megan doubled down on her makeup-free pics by sharing that she was "not wearing any foundation" in the dump but only "concealer and cream blush."