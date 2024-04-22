Megan Fox ditches makeup in latest head-turning selfie!

Megan Fox was unrecognizable to some as she posed makeup-free in a new selfie shared to Instagram. © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author shocked her followers with her natural IG snap days after attending Coachella.

The Transformers star, who recently confirmed she ended her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly, stripped down to a bra and flannel boxers for the photo.

Her new blue locks were styled in loose waves as she prepared to "repair" her 26-inch acrylic extensions "post-Coachella" with Wella Professionals' products.

Yet, the post received divided reactions from Megan's followers as many have never seen the New Girl star in her natural element.

One of her followers wrote, "This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again," while another commented, "I didn't know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name, wtf???"

Still, there were others who praised Megan's post, with one user writing, "the hate shes getting against not wearing making is CRAZY. ur gorgeous, and look like a real woman. thank you for posting this."