Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemingly squash split talk with cozy outing

Indio, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun may still be together despite ending their engagement, per footage from this year's Stagecoach festival!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (r.) were spotted having a sweet moment at this year's Stagecoach festival. © Screenshot/Instagram/machinegunkelly

The self-proclaimed "soul mates" may not engaged anymore, but recent evidence shows that they could still be together.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Transformers star and the 34-year-old rock star were captured sweetly slow-dancing during Jelly Roll's set at the annual festival in Indio.

The clip also showed MGK serenading Megan as the two enjoyed the concert from the VIP section.

The brief footage suggests that the Pretty Boys are Poisonous author and the Bloody Valentine artist are still in a romantic relationship despite rumors that the two are estranged.

After Megan confirmed that the pair ended their engagement, insiders claimed that the Jennifer's Body actor is "re-evaluating" her relationship with MGK while also giving eyebrow-raising love advice.

Still, Megan celebrated the Bird Box star's 34th birthday and even posed next to the him during the star-studded party.